Randall E. Black, CEO and president of First Citizens Community Bank, recently announced 2022 employee promotions.
“One of the very best feelings for any leader is when members of their team have the opportunity for advancement,” stated Black. “These employees have proven themselves to be successful team players who are committed to the standard of excellence our customers deserve. We wish all of them continued success.”
Jamie Muir, vice president, business development officer. Muir joined FCCB to serve commercial business customers throughout Lebanon and Lancaster counties. He graduated from Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member and has a Commercial Lines Certified Specialist designation.
Jeanie Seeley, branch operations officer, Stateline office. Seeley served customers in the Bank’s Mansfield office for 23 years before being promoted to Operations Managers of the Stateline location. She was the owner and operator of Gateway II Restaurant for 14 years before joining FCCB and is the bookkeeper for Seeley Farms.
Steven “Jake” Wiles, assistant vice president, associate financial consultant. Wiles joined FCCB as a Management Trainee in 2019 where he worked under the supervision of company executives to acquire essential, first-hand banking knowledge. In 2021, Wiles moved to the bank’s south central region to work as an associate financial consultant.
Heather Deitrick, assistant vice president, Blossburg branch operations officer. Fifteen years ago, Deitrick started working for FCCB as a teller in their Troy office. Soon, she transferred to the Mansfield office where she worked in new accounts and lending. Then in 2019, Deitrick moved to the Blossburg office where she continues to lend and manage office operations and staff development.
Chris Daher, assistant vice president, office manager. Daher joined FCCB in 2018 and currently oversees the bank’s State College and Mill Hall locations. He is a graduate of the class of 2022 Leadership Centre County, an ambassador for the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County, and a board member for the State College Downtown Rotary Club, State College Young Professionals, and Ferguson Township Industrial & Commercial Development Authority.
Dave Leggat, assistant vice president, office manager. Leggat joined FCCB as part of their acquisition of the First National Bank of Fredericksburg in 2015. He has been the office manager of the Isabel Drive Office since 2004. Leggatt is a graduate of the PBA Advanced School of Banking and Leadership Lebanon Valley and a member of the board of directors for the American Heart Association and Potential Reentry Opportunities in Business and Education (PROBE).
Carl Hackman, assistant vice president, office manager. Hackman brings 12 years of banking experience to the office with a focus on the management of branch staff, customer service and sales. He is a board member of the Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce, the treasurer of the Four Seasons at Rapho Community, and a former member of Rainbows End Youth Center in Mount Joy.
Erin Hite, assistant vice president, mortgage originator. Hite first worked for FCCB as a teller in their Canton office while she was in school. Then, in 2020 she returned to the bank as mortgage loan processor. In 2021 she was promoted to the role of mortgage originator for the bank’s Bradford County market. Hite graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Technology with an Associates Degree in Business Management.
Alex Keck, assistant vice president, mortgage originator. Keck joined FCCB in 2017 as a mortgage assistant, learning the ropes from behind the scenes until her promotion. She graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.
Roy Zeafla, assistant vice president, collector. Zeafla has worked in the Collections Department at FCCB for 13 years. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology and a board member of the Liberty Area Municipal Authority and Liberty Kiwanis.
Karen Kurtz, assistant vice president, credit administration assistant manager. Kurtz is a seasoned commercial loan credit administrator with nearly 30 years of experience in the field. She joined FCCB in 2020 through the acquisition of the MidCoast Community Bank.
In addition, Lisa Wilson has been promoted to branch operations officer in the Wellsboro Office, and Ben Landis to assistant vice president, business development officer.
