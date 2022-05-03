First Citizens Community Bank recently donated 1,000 COVID-19 test kits to Bradford-Tioga Heat Start.
“FCCB’s donation of COVID-19 testing kits is greatly assisting our non-profit organization,” commented Jody Thomas, executive director of the Bradford-Tioga Head Start. “Our regulatory agency requires our staff to be vaccinated or approved for an exemption. Those approved for exemption are required to test weekly. This donation enables us to provide our staff with free testing kits to meet this requirement. We can also provide free testing kits to our families and children when needed. We so appreciate FCCB’s outreach; it certainly exemplifies their commitment of putting unity into community.”
This round of donations also included 2,000 test kits to Lebanon Volunteers in Medicine in Lebanon County, which provides care to those who are underserved in the community.
