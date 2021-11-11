In honor of Veterans Day, First Citizens Community Bank donated 12,500 international calls through the USO Operation Phone Home so soldiers can talk with their loved ones this holiday season. Service members deployed to combat zones can use the USO’s secure, private internet network and computers to communicate with loved ones back home.
The Operation Phone Home program is one requested most frequently by service members. The phone centers are located in combat zones, and the private telephone network allows service members to make free phone calls home, provides access to computers with free high-speed internet bandwidth and offers free wireless internet access for those with their own wifi-enabled device. More and more expectant fathers take advantage of this free internet access to virtually accompany their wives into the delivery room for the birth of their children.
For service members who are located in remote areas where a call center is not available, the USO provides free prepaid international calling cards, allowing service members to connect with their loved ones back home from afar.
“The Phone Home Program fuels our forces, and we are proud to help loved ones stay connected, especially during the holiday season,” commented FCCB President and CEO Randall Black. “Hearing the voice or seeing the face of a loved one brings joy, peace and strength to the brave men and women who so proudly serve our country. We’re honored to be part of such a great gift.”
