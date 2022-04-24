FCCB (First Citizens Community Bank) welcomed seven new members to their regional boards, including: Jose Lopez, Jamie Yocum, John Zimmerman, and John Hess, who have all joined the Southcentral Regional Board. Other new members include, T. Thompson (East Regional Board), Bill Miller (Central Regional Board) and Bill Lattanzio (Delaware Regional Board).
Jose Lopez is currently the president of SACA (Spanish American Civic Association) and SACA Development Corporation located in Lancaster, in the same neighborhood where he grew up. Lopez previously held VP, SVP and chief appraiser roles at BB&T, Susquehanna Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bank. He has a BS Degree from West Chester University and was awarded the MAI, ASA, and AI-GRS professional appraisal and valuation designations.
Jamie Yocum is the president and co-owner of G.F. Bowman, a plumbing, heating and cooling company located in Harrisburg. Upon graduation from Penn State University, Yocum worked as an auditor in the Philadelphia area. When she returned to Lebanon, Yocum received her MBA from Lebanon Valley College. Yocum currently sits on the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce board and has previously served as the finance chair for Jack & Jill Nursery School and various committee with the American Heart Association and the United Way.
John Zimmerman was a teacher and carpenter before attending Dickinson School of Law. He began his law practice in 1989 with the Lancaster firm Gibble, Kraybill and Hess. In 1996, Zimmerman became a partner in the firm and then formed Zimmerman Law Office with his son, Caleb, in 2016. He has served the Lebanon County Community on the board of the New Covenant Christian School and as a member of the board for Jubilee Ministries.
John Hess has been actively building his business as an auctioneer across the state of Pennsylvania since 1996. He currently operates Hess Auction Group, focused on trucks, trailers, construction services, material handling, industrial and agricultural items. Hess Auction Group regularly conducts auctions for agricultural real estate, residential real estate, commercial real estate, personal property and business liquidations.
T. Thompson is employed by the PA Central Bradford Progress Authority to assist with the economic development of his region. Previously, he worked for FCCB as a commercial lender. Thompson is a Wysox Township supervisor, the treasurer of SERVE, Inc., treasurer of the Towanda Public Library Board of Trustees, president of the Towanda Youth Basketball Association, and a board member of the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce, Towanda Area Education Fund, and the Economic Development Council.
Bill Miller is the owner and operator of Bill’s Happy Camper RV in Mill Hall, a company he built from the ground up. He was also the former business partner for Miller Brothers Auto Sales, also located in Mill Hall.
Bill Lattanzio previously held the position of SVP, chief banking officer at FCCB. He led the Commercial Lending Team of MidCoast Community Bank prior to its acquisition by FCCB. After retiring, he transitioned to a consulting role for the bank as they continued to grow their presence in Delaware. Lattanzio received his MBA in Finance from Widener University.
“The important role our regional board members play in our success cannot be understated,” commented Randall E. Black, CEO and president. “They are a direct connection to the markets we serve, communicating our brand to potential customers while keeping us informed of market needs and opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.