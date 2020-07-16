The Local Folks Farmers Market is about to bloom into its fifth year of providing Bradford County citizens with fresh local produce and products.
Held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of July, August, September and October at the Rome Fire Hall, Local Folks Farmers Market grew out of “brainstorming sessions” between founder Sheila Russell and a handful of other residents “to promote local artisans and food producers” as well as to “encourage local folks to eat locally and buy locally.”
Local Folks Farmers Market offers fruit and vegetables, maple products and baked goods from area distributors and seeks to bridge the gap between fresh products and family tables.
Along with providing local items to Bradford County citizens, Russell explained that the farmers market also strives to boost area businesses by giving them another opportunity to sell their products.
“The market gives our community access to quality, fresh products close to home,” Russell stated. “Because we live in a rural area, access to products can be limited by distance, and local producers have limited venues to sell their wares, so they rely on support from their community at a farmers market. In turn, a farmers market provides an opportunity for local residents to find quality, fresh products close to home rather than driving outside of our small town.”
“Local vendors don’t have the luxury of selling smaller batches of their locally produced goods to big box stores, so a farmers market provides a venue to sell their products and get the word out about their farms and small businesses,” she continued. “Although we’re a small community market, we have experienced great support from local residents who consistently visit our monthly market.”
Russell said that new vendors are welcome. The Local Folks Farmers Market can be found on Facebook.
