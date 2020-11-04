LITCHFIELD – The Bradford County Fireman’s Association received a check for more than $4,000 from Firehouse Subs on Tuesday at the Litchfield Fire Department.
Firehouse Subs came to Wysox and Athens townships for one week each recently and donated 10% of the profit to the association, which will then share the funds with the county’s 24 fire departments and the Bradford County Fire Police Association.
Bradford County Fire Police Commissioner Susan Webb said last year, the association put on similar fundraising, and that this year was different since they opened it up to include the 24 fire departments in the county, the Fire Police Association and the Fireman’s Association.
“However much money we make, we were going to divide it 26 ways and each party will get a check,” Webb said.
This was the latest fundraiser for responders that was spearheaded by Webb and local attorney Frank Niemiec, who were inspired by the hit these volunteers have taken in fundraising due to the pandemic.
“These people come out in the middle of the night half dressed and they risk their lives to help us,” Niemiec said in a previous interview. “They represent the best of what’s in us. Susan and I cannot do enough to help them and we’re lucky that we’re in a position in our lives where we can do something nice like this.”
