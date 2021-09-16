MANSFIELD – The First Citizens Community Bank has launched a donation collection to help Pennsylvania residents who have been affected by Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and caused major flooding in Pennsylvania, which spurred the bank into starting a donation effort at all of their offices until Oct. 4.
The bank will match donations that are $10,000 or more, while remaining funds will be given to the American Red Cross’s hurricane relief fund.
“Part of our journey as a Community Bank is supporting our neighbors near and far,” said Bank CEO & President Randall E. Black. “With our generous employees and kind-hearted community partners, we can help make a difference in the lives of those affected by the devastating hurricane.”
Donations will be given to The Garage in Kennett Square and West Grove to support the Avondale Apartments’ displaced residents, REACH Riverside in Wilmington, DE and Schuylkill County’s The Hillside SPCA, which received damages.
The bank operates in 31 offices that includes Bradford County and are headquartered in Mansfield as they offer services that include mortgage and real estate loans, high-interest rewards checking, trust and investment services, business loans, and cash management services.
For additional information, visit their website at MyFCCB.com and donations can be made payable to the FCCB Disaster Relief Fund, c/o FCCB, South Main Street, Mansfield, PA 16933.
