In response to the profound ways education has changed due to COVID-19 pandemic, First Citizens Community Bank has donated $325,000 to 48 educational enrichment programs throughout the commonwealth, according to a press release published by the business.
First Citizens has donated through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program, which provides children and families with low income levels with tuition assistance and helps to fund “innovative programs” both in the classroom and after school.
EITC has helped fund scholarship opportunities, theatre education, a travelling math lab, a travelling agricultural science lab, counseling and addiction prevention for children, classroom grants for teachers and more throughout Pennsylvania.
One hundred thousand dollars of EITC funding has been donated to BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, which serves students in school districts across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties, while another $100,000 will be distributed throughout 12 school districts.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival, Inc. in Wellsboro is another one of the 48 programs that will benefit specifically from First Citizens’ donation.
“Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of our communities to support tomorrow’s leaders through educational opportunities,” First Citizens’ President and CEO Randall E. Black was quoted stating in the press release. “The EITC program allows us to invest in programs that give back and empower children. That’s as good as it gets.”
The press release noted that as well as making a financial contribution, First Citizens encourages its employees to give time in volunteering for “causes they care about.”
