First Citizens gives toward education

First Citizens Community Bank recently kicked off this season of giving with their annual donations to education-based programs in area communities. This year, the bank reinvested $325,000 in more than 40 programs across the state.
A large portion of funding was given to BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, an educational service agency that assists school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties. The $125,000 donation will be distributed amongst 12 local school districts, with a portion going to support the Everfi Online Financial Program, which First Citizens has sponsored for nearly 10 years.
As the second largest ag lender headquartered in the state of Pennsylvania, First Citizens allocates funds each year to support the growth of agriculture. They donated $15,000 to the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation and $10,000 to the Center for Dairy Excellence. The donation to the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation will aid in the operation of a mobile agriculture education science lab, complete with supplies and a certified teacher. The lab travels to a different elementary or middle school in Pennsylvania each week, and is designed to target kindergarten through eighth grades. Similarly, the Center for Dairy Excellence programming gives students an inside look at the dairy industry, with engaging classroom-based activities for elementary schoolers, and specialized dairy business classes for high schoolers. These foundations help students of all ages discover the world of farming.
“Paying it forward has always been important to First Citizens,” said Randall E. Black, CEO and president. “Our communities and the people who live in them are key to our success, so giving back is simply the right thing to do. These education-based programs stimulate the minds of children, which fosters a love of learning. What could be better?”
Other organizations on the receiving end of the donations included: Tioga County Foundation, Bloomsburg University Foundation, Donegal School District Education Foundation, River Valley Regional YMCA, Kennett Education Foundation, Stroud Water Research Center, Archie’s Place, Dutchman Foundation, Eastern Lebanon County Education Foundation, First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, Gretna Productions, Inc., Hempfield Foundation, Northern Lebanon Education Foundation, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Rainbow’s End Youth Services, Spanish American Civic Association, Cedar Foundation, Endless Mountain Music Festival, Inc., State College Area School District Education Foundation, Manheim Central Foundation, Penns Valley Education Foundation, Inc., Sexual Assault Resource Center of Lebanon and Schuylkill Counties, Bethany’s Children’s Home, Big Impact Group, Cocalico Education Foundation, Columbia Education Foundation, Compass Mark, Inc., Elizabeth Town Public Library and Education Foundation, Ephrata Public Library and Education Foundation, Falcon Foundation, Keystone Central Foundation, Lancaster Education Foundation, Lancaster Science Factory, Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employers Council, Inc., Palmyra Public Library, Power Packs Project, Schuylkill Chamber Foundation, Inc., Spartan Foundation for Education, PA Breast Cancer Coalition, and Thaddeus Stevens Foundation.
