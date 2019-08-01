First Citizens 20th Annual Cancer Classic Event Raises over $20K

MANSFIELD — Over 140 golfers met at Corey Creek Golf Course outside of Mansfield for a day of charity and friendly competition.
This year marked the 20th Anniversary of First Citizens Annual Cancer Classic golf event. The 2019 event raised a record high of $20,600 for the American Cancer Society. Since its inception, First Citizens has donated over $200,000 to cancer research through their Cancer Classic.
“Our employees started this event 20 years ago,” commented Randall E. Black, CEO and president. “Today, they still support this annual golf outing with the same enthusiasm and generosity as when it started. When we all come together, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish.”
The 2019 Platinum sponsors included Wolverine Enterprises, Costy’s Energy, Xtreme Internet, Matthews Motor Company, Northern PA Notary and Phillips Lytle LLP.
The annual Cancer Classic event is one of many ways First Citizens employees support their local neighbors. Each month, employees go casual for a cause, trading their business suits for blue jeans, and donating from their own pockets to help local families in need when medical bills are piling up, or one of their neighbors faces tragedy. In May, bank employees donated funds and were able to provide 9,216 meals to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
