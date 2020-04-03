Food banks and United Way agencies across FirstEnergy Corp.’s service areas will be receiving some $2 million in contributions to help with their COVID-19 response efforts through the FirstEnergy Foundation.
This includes a $5,000 contribution to Child Hunger Outreach Partners based in Towanda, according to representatives from the charitable foundation.
In all, $500,000 is being provided to 42 food banks and hunger centers across the company’s five state service region due to the economic downturn as a result of closures and people turning more to these services. Foundation representatives also noted that FirstEnergy’s annual employee Harvest for Hunger campaign was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The remaining $1.5 million will be funneled to 116 United Way agencies this week, essentially fast tracking the regular payments the company typically makes — which are dollar-for-dollar employee matches — as part of its annual United Way campaign.
“The FirstEnergy Foundation will infuse $2 million into communities we serve to help families in need during this unprecedented crisis,” said Lorna Wisham, vice president, Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “The pandemic requires an urgent and strategic response from the philanthropic community, and fast-tracking funding to our United Way agencies for operational and program support is a way FirstEnergy can help.”
