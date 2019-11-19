FirstEnergy is urging customers to be on high alert for scammers threatening to immediately shut off their utilities in order to trick them into paying a fictitious bill.
According to a press release from the energy company, the scam leverages people’s fear of losing their heat in the colder months.
Nov. 17 through 23 is recognized as Utility Scam Awareness Week, in which electric and gas utilities come together to prevent customers from being taken advantage of during the colder season. It is organized by the group Utilities United Against Scams, which says the list of scams targeting utility customers is ever-growing.
“We take our customers’ safety and security very seriously,” said Gary W. Grant, vice president of customer service for FirstEnergy Utilities. “Scammers can be very convincing and often target our most vulnerable customers, particularly senior citizens.”
To date this year, FirstEnergy customers have reported more than 1,600 scam attempts.
To help educate customers, FirstEnergy has created a video “Hang Up, Don’t Pay Up: When a Scammer Calls,” which has been viewed more than 150,000 times.
To stay safe, FirstEnergy reminds customers:
• Customers who are behind on their accounts receive written notices of a possible disconnection and how to prevent it. FirstEnergy representatives will not call or email to demand immediate payment to avoid a same-day shutoff.
• While FirstEnergy representatives often make courtesy calls to customers to remind them about an outstanding balance, they would explain how a payment can be made using the established payment options. They would never require a customer to purchase a pre-paid money card as the only acceptable means of payment.
• FirstEnergy field collectors working in New Jersey, Maryland and Ohio — carrying company-issued photo identification — will offer customers with past-due accounts the opportunity to pay their bill in person before shutting them off.
• FirstEnergy employees do not contact customers to request sensitive information such as social security numbers or bank account information.
• Scammers often use Caller ID spoofing software to misrepresent the source of a phone call to further mislead and confuse their targets. Call-back numbers provided by these criminals often use greetings and hold messages that mimic legitimate businesses.
• If customers have any doubts about the status of their electric service, they should call their utility company using the customer service phone number listed on the FirstEnergy website to ask about their account. Never dial the phone number the scammer provides.
• Customers who suspect a scam should hang up the phone or close the door and call the local police then FirstEnergy.
“We encourage customers to contact us directly using the phone number listed on our website and on their billing statement if they need to verify the status of their electric account or confirm the identity of a FirstEnergy employee,” said Grant. “When in doubt, always give us a call.”
