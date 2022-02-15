Flower shops cash-in despite supply chain issues

Although supply chains have been a tough business issue across the country, it hasn’t deterred booming flower sales for local shops on Valentine’s Day.
Stull’s Flowers & Gifts in Canton Borough and Flowers By Donna in Towanda Borough are two stores that saw plenty of Valentine’s Day sales yesterday.
“It’s been a pretty crazy day, but we plan way ahead for this,” said Kay Pepper, a Stull’s employee. “It’s nonstop from the time that we open until we close.”
She described how supply chain problems have caused prices to double. However, even with things getting more expensive, the store has been able to get the flowers they need.
“We have been pretty fortunate that we weren’t too heavily affected,” she said.
Valentine’s Day sees a mixture of pre-order pickups as well as customers looking for last-minute gifts for their significant other.
“Oh yeah, that’s about what every call has been so far,” Pepper said with a laugh.
In Towanda, business was good for Donna Pozzi, the owner of Flowers By Donna.
“We ran out of greens. I’m still offering bouquets, but with no greens and we have beautiful lilies for sale,” she said around noontime.
Due to supply chain issues, she stated that pink was the hardest color to get for flowers. Red roses, delphiniums and some lilies have been the hardest flowers to receive, she added.
“I had to pre-order my flowers, probably six weeks prior,” she explained. “I use to do some next day deliveries, but now overseas suppliers don’t have certain flowers at times.”
She considered herself lucky this year though because everything she ordered arrived in time.
“I didn’t think business would be as good as last year with how the economy is now,” she said, “but it’s been tremendous and I’ve had a great outcome this year.”
About 150 Valentine’s Day orders had gone out between Friday and noon on Monday for Valentine’s Day, she said.
