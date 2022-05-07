TOWANDA BOROUGH — Ann Smith was extremely disappointed when the Flying Cow Bakery in Towanda shut down, but she also saw an opportunity to fulfill a dream. That dream became a reality on Thursday, Cinco de Mayo, as the Flying Taco Mexican Restaurant held its formal ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony.
“We loved the Flying Cow, so deciding to name our restaurant the Flying Taco was kind of a no-brainer,” she said. “It’s a natural name and makes it easy for people to find us, because everyone knows where the Flying Cow was.”
Smith said the idea for the Flying Taco formed with the help of her business partner, Shelby Burgess, who has a degree in digital marketing. This was also a key factor in the restaurant’s development.
“Her family is of Hispanic descent, and we would always talk about how fun it would be to open a Mexican restaurant,” Smith explained. “So the opportunity for the Flying Cow location came along, I had a liquor license that we could use, and Shelby had the background and her degree. So all the stars just lined up.”
Smith added that being located along the Susquehanna River is a huge advantage for the restaurant, which also features outdoor seating and large windows that can be opened when the weather is nice.
Remodeling began in May of last year and the restaurant actually opened in December.
“But with COVID-19 kind of putting everything up in the air, we decided to wait until we could be sure that we were in the clear,” Smith said. “So having it on Cinco de Mayo is just the perfect opportunity to celebrate.”
But two of the most important pieces of the puzzle to ensure the Taco would fly high is head chef Angel Miranda, and grill specialist Santiago Hernandez, both of whom are from Mexico.
“We could not do this without the people cooking for us,” she said. “This isn’t possible without them. They do a wonderful job and bring so much to the Flying Taco.”
Smith added that plans to grow are in the works. A mobile food trailer will be arriving soon. The restaurant has also partnered with Endless Mountains Outfitters to host two kayaking trips on June 12 and July 8, which will see participants float down the Susquehanna River from Ulster and end at the Flying Taco.
