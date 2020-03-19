Food trucks could become a Friday draw for lunch-goers in Towanda Borough once again this summer.
Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency Executive Director Robyn Cummings said she’s currently in talks with area food truck operators to gauge interest with hopes of bringing the weekly attraction back for a second year.
“I had great response from it last year,” Cummings said. “I think it was a lot of fun and I’ve had a lot of people asking if we were going to do it again.”
Last year’s event featured a different food truck each Friday on the grounds of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency building along the Merrill Parkway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.