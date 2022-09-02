Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride raises $15,840 for local child

Sam’s Bar & Grill raised a total of $15,840 during the Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison on July 16.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE — A recent annual event has added more funds for the future of a local child who lost his parents.

