Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride raises $15,840 for local child

SAYRE — A recent annual event has added more funds for the future of a local child who lost his parents.
Sam’s Bar & Grill raised a total of $15,840 during the Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison on July 16.
“With the help of many generous corporate sponsors, businesses and individuals throughout the community, Sam’s was able to once again host a successful event,” the business stated.
The benefit has raised more than $51,000 for Jamison Root and his family since the first ride was held in 2019. The ride raises money to support Jamison after the loss of his parents.
His father, Quincey, was a patron of Sam’s and frequently attended its bike nights. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2019 at age 43. Jamison’s mother, Jodi, passed away from brain cancer in 2014 at age 42.
Organizers are excited to announce that a date for next year’s fundraiser has already been set. The Fifth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
The benefit would like to thank the following corporate sponsors: Sayre VFW Auxiliary Post 1536, Stanton Automatics, Flynn Energy, Elmira Pioneers, Athens American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary, Sayre American Legion Post 283, Gannon Associates Insurance, Top Tier Sealcoating, Texas Roadhouse, Reinhart Foodservice, Randy’s Greenhouse, Eagle Valley Associates, Inc./Ulster Realty, L.L.C; C&N, O’Brien’s Inn, Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation, Services, Inc.; PSBank, Waverly VFW, Dollar General and Decatur’s Automotive.
For sponsorship information, call Samantha Lantz at (607) 742-5494.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
