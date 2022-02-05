SAYRE BOROUGH — Sam’s Bar & Grill has announced that the Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison will be held on Saturday, July 16.
The benefit is held in honor of Quincey Root, a loyal restaurant customer who was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident, leaving behind his young son, Jamison.
Last year’s event raised $13,276, while over $35,496 has been raised for Jamison and his family since the first benefit in 2019.
The restaurant hosts the benefit with help from many generous corporate sponsors, businesses and individuals throughout the community.
For sponsorship information, call Samantha Lantz at (607) 742-5494. For more information on the event, including motorcycle stops and live music lineup, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/samsbarsayre/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.