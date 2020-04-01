Northern Tier Counseling is supporting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with free tele-therapy sessions.
According to an announcement from the business, “Sessions will focus on managing stress and anxiety during these difficult times as well as emotional difficulties that often present during trying times.”
These services will be offered to doctors, nurses, and other clinical or nonclinical staff in the hospitals or clinics, as well as mental health, drug, and alcohol counselors working on the front lines. Fire, EMS, police officers, and waste management staff can also take advantage of the free outreach.
The tele-therapy sessions will continue at least through this month, and will be reassessed as April draws to a close.
Those interested can call Northern Tier Counseling (570) 265-0100 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. A phone number and email address will have to be provided for tele-therapy services.
