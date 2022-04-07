(USDA) John Felondis, farm loan manager for USDA’s Farm Service Agency servicing Bradford, Sullivan, Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties reminded producers this week that FSA has funding reserved specifically for use by Targeted Underserved Groups and Beginning Farmer loans. These loan programs are designed to help farmers purchase and operate family farms.
“With these loan programs, FSA hopes to help reverse the declining number of farmers and ranchers across the United States and especially here in Bradford, Sullivan, Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna and Wyoming,” said Felondis. “These loans help to encourage and assist them in owning and operating their own farms and ranches, participate in agricultural programs, and become integral parts of the agricultural community.”
According to Felondis, FSA reserves a portion of its loan funds each year for Targeted Underserved Groups. USDA defines a Targeted Underserved farmer as one of a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic, or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities. For purposes of this program, targeted underserved groups are women, African Americans, American Indians and Alaskan natives, hispanics, and Asians and Pacific Islanders.
Direct loans are made to applicants by FSA and include both farm operating and farm ownership loans. Repayment terms for direct operating loans depend on the collateral securing the loan and usually run from one to seven years. Felondis said the repayment terms for direct ownership loans can be as long as 40 years. Interest rates for direct loans are set periodically according to the government’s cost of borrowing.
Farm ownership loan funds may be used to purchase or enlarge a farm, purchase easements or rights of way needed in the farm’s operation, erect or improve buildings such as a dwelling or barn, promote soil and water conservation and development, and pay closing costs.
Farm operating loans funds may be used to purchase livestock, poultry, farm and home equipment, feed, seed, fuel, fertilizer, chemicals, refinance debts, hail and other crop insurance, food, clothing, medical care, and hired labor. Funds also may be used to install or improve water systems for home use, livestock or irrigation, and other improvements.
Individuals, partnerships, joint operations, corporations, and cooperatives primarily and directly engaged in farming and ranching on family-size operations may apply. A family-size farm is considered to be one that a family can operate and manage itself.
Guaranteed loans also may be made for ownership or operating purposes, and may be made by and lending institution subject to federal or state supervision (banks, savings and loans, insurance companies and units of the Farm Credit system). Typically, FSA guarantees 90 or 95% of a loan against any loss that might be incurred if the loan fails. Guaranteed loan terms are set by the lender. Interest rates for guaranteed loans are established by the lender.
Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements for a given program before FSA can extend program benefits. For additional information or applications for all FSA direct loan programs contact your local FSA Office at 200 Lake Road Suite D, Towanda, PA 18848 or call (570) 265-3146 ext 2. USDA is an equal opportunity employer and provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.