Fundraiser to help all firefighters

Local lawyer Frank Niemiec and Susan Webb are teaming up again to help local firefighters as they have for the past decade now.
Instead of trivia nights or online events, they will raising money with food from the lot of 1195 Golden Mile Road.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday though Saturday, a Firehouse Subs truck will be set up, with proceeds to benefit Bradford County’s 24 fire departments along with the county’s Fire Police and Firemen’s associations.
When asked what inspired this latest fundraiser, Webb said, “It was the pandemic. Frank and I have been helping individual fire departments for years through trivia nights and online fundraisers, and I had this idea to do this for all fire departments because they are all hurting. They can’t do hall rentals, they can’t do breakfasts – they are very limited because of COVID.”
“If these people come out in the middle of the night half dressed and they risk their lives to help us, they represent the best of what’s in us,” said Niemiec. “Susan and I cannot do enough to help them and we’re lucky that we’re in a position in our lives where we can do something nice like this.”
People can also support the fundraiser by sending checks payable to Niemiec, Smith, and Pellinger and mail them to the law office at 427 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848. People can also call the office at (570) 265-2147 to request a Firehouse Subs menu.
Ryan Baker’s hot dog cart will take over the Golden Mile Road lot and continue the fundraising the week after.
