The world’s heart broke on New Year’s Eve when it learned of the death of television icon Betty White. Now, with what would have been her 100th birthday on the horizon, a local company is looking to honor her with a fundraiser for the Animal Care Sanctuary.
Along with her pursuits of racial and LGBT justice, White was an avid animal rights activist. To that end, Gannon Associates is holding a donation drive in her memory, the company announced.
“The animal care sanctuary is an organization that Gannon Associates Insurance works closely with and we are excited to be able to support them in this way,” said Julia Newman, a Gannon employee and vice chairwoman of the Animal Care Sanctuary Board of Directors.
Anyone willing to donate can drop off items at Gannon’s offices at 315 S. Main St. in Athens and 28 Main St. in Towanda and they will be taken to ACS. ACS will take any donations, but more specifically could use Purina One brand dog and cat food, dog biscuits, cat treats, toys, and peanut butter.
The donation drive continues to Jan. 21.
