United Way of Bradford County was nominated by Gannon Associates Insurance to receive a grant to support their COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund as part of the Westfield Legacy of Caring program.
Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, like Gannon Associates Insurance, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The program invests in communities and helps impact disaster recovery, family stability or safety.
“With the pandemic, Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program became even more relevant because it will take months, and maybe years, to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before a disaster happened,” said Gannon Associates Insurance CEO Mark Gannon.
“We are so grateful for the generous support of the United Way,” said United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund and will help us provide the support and hope needed to be successful.”
This year, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than a half million dollars to neighborhoods across the country. Gannon Associates Insurance is one of 50 agencies that nominated a nonprofit, including the United Way of Bradford County, for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program. Awarding grants through the program is an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty. Westfield is proud to work with their independent agents in distributing over $3 million since 2015 including this $15,000 donation to the United Way of Bradford County.
“Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment to caring that the founders of our company imagined,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “At Westfield, we want to give our communities everything we can: Protection, safety and support and our commitment doesn’t stop there.”
