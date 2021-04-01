C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together community fundraising campaign has started another year of supporting the community.
This year, the effort will support 19 local food banks and backpack programs, with each partnered specifically with a C&N branch in order to keep dollars raised local, according to the company.
Since it was formed in March 2015, the employee-driven Giving Back, Giving Together effort has raised $449,852 in cash donations, 20,066 items, and 1,040 volunteer hours toward the different community beneficiaries selected each year.
“With the support of our teammates and community members, we’ve provided over 352,000 meals for local families who rely on food banks to eat. Although this year has been particularly challenging, our teams have found creative ways to provide support and hope during this time, including online fundraisers like this one. We appreciate the engagement from our community members to support our passion for making a difference in our communities,” said Caitlin Hilliard, C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program coordinator.
As part of this year’s effort, a $500 package including a two-night stay at The Old Wellsboro Inn, $200 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars, and a $100 gas card will be up for grabs for a lucky entrant, allowing them to experience what has been named in multiple outlets as “one of the best small towns in Pennsylvania.” The winner can also receive the monetary value of the prize.
Discover Wellsboro raffle entries can be made at any C&N office or by visiting cnbankpa.com. Donations can be made through C&N’s PeoplePay, Venmo, Paypal, or GooglePay and insterting GBGT@cnbankpa.com as the recipient along with the amount of the donation and the organization it should benefit.
A list of organizations is available on the bank’s website.
C&N is also donating $1 for every like, share and comment on its #GivingBackGivingTogether Facebook posts.
The contest will continue to April 10. The drawing will take place April 14.
