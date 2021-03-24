Both Todd Taylor and Jake Mulcahy stared down 72 ounces of steak recently and lost after valiant efforts to consume it within an hour.
Taylor and Mulcahy both took on the Park Hotel and Brewing Company's 72 ounce steak challenge, where patrons are encouraged to try their hand at eating a 72 ounce steak, a roll with butter, salad, baked potato, shrimp cocktail, and a drink all within one hour.
If contestants finish the food feat they receive a free t-shirt, recognition on the restaurant's Facebook page and the meal for free, otherwise they pay $79.99.
So far three men have tried the steak challenge, but none have succeeded.
