Golf tournament, annual conference set for domestic relations employees

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Domestic Relations Office will oversee an upcoming golf tournament and yearly conference for statewide domestic relations employees.

The 2023 Western DRAP Golf Tournament will be held at Towanda Golf Club on Wednesday, June 7 with a 12:30 p.m. start. Entry includes cart, green fee, lunch and prizes. People can sponsor a hole for the golf outing as well. Any donations are encouraged, while attendees can become a gold level, silver level, or bronze level sponsor.

