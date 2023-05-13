Golf tournament, annual conference set for domestic relations employees

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Domestic Relations Office will oversee an upcoming golf tournament and yearly conference for statewide domestic relations employees.
The 2023 Western DRAP Golf Tournament will be held at Towanda Golf Club on Wednesday, June 7 with a 12:30 p.m. start. Entry includes cart, green fee, lunch and prizes. People can sponsor a hole for the golf outing as well. Any donations are encouraged, while attendees can become a gold level, silver level, or bronze level sponsor.
DRAP is the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit “composed of child support professionals dedicated to improving child support services in Pennsylvania,” according to the organization. DRAP has more than 1,400 members from each of the 67 counties in the commonwealth.
Golf tournament proceeds will benefit the DRAP David L. Christiansen Memorial Scholarship. The event is named in honor of the former director of the Erie County Domestic Relations Office. Specifically, four scholarships will be given to children of domestic relations employees, according to BCDRO Assistant Director Chris Dunham. At least one additional scholarship will go to a domestic relations employee who seeks to further their education. DRAP has awarded more than $75,000 to scholarship recipients.
“It’s nice to give back with the scholarship fund,” BCDRO Director Vonda Huffman said. “If we didn’t have these golf tournaments, there’s no way we could do it.”
Western DRAP will also hold an all-day training conference at the Bradford County 911 Center on June 8, Huffman stated. The conference will concluded on June 9 at noon. A different county takes turns hosting the event each year.
“We are excited about having the conference and the golf tournament [in Bradford County],” Dunham said. “This is the second time we have done this. We did it back in 2017 and we had a great response then.”
He stated that the conference will allow county officials to showcase the recently new state-of-the-art 911 center to attendees.
“We had a lot of people tell us they are pretty excited about coming here to Bradford County,” Dunham said. “It’s nice for them to come and not just have our training, but to see our area and enjoy it.”
He added that the Bradford County Commissioners will sponsor a barbecue dinner for DRAP members only at the golf club Wednesday night. There will also be a private event for DRAP members on June 8 in the evening at The Flying Taco Mexican Grill.
Dunham and Huffman thanked Bradford County court officials for their continued support of BCDRO.
Checks can be made payable to Western DRAP Golf Tournament and mailed to: Bradford County Domestic Relations Office, PO Box 294, Towanda, PA 18848.
For more information, call (570) 265-1718. To register online, go to drap-pa.org.
Philip
