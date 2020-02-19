Dozens of shoppers, the Towanda High School band, Wysox Township Supervisors Bill Them and T Thompson joined with the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce and the Gordmans staff to celebrate the store's official opening in the Bradford Towne Centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. Before the ribbon cutting ceremony, store manager Rachél Grace presented Towanda High School Principal Rebecca Stanfield with a check for $1,000. The Gordmans store is located in the former Peebles location in Wysox.
Gordmans officially opens in Wysox, donates 1K to Towanda High School
