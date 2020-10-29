A total of $200,000 is being made available to Bradford County businesses through the Small Business Support Program.
The program is provided through a partnership with the Progress Authority, with money available to businesses with less than 50 full-time employees as of Sept. 1 that can demonstrate a disruption in services from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the county Wednesday. Those with fewer than 15 employees could receive up to $5,000 while those with at least 15 employees could receive up to $10,000. Covered expenses include supplies, advertising, utilities, rent or mortgage, insurance, and legal fees.
“We’re asking businesses that if you need it please apply,” said Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko during last week’s commissioners meeting after officials approved the COVID-19 Relief Block Grant Program.
Those looking for more information can contact the Progress Authority at cbpa@epix.net or (570) 265-0937.
