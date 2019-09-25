GTP 5K for the United Way hoping for biggest year yet

Global Tungsten and Powders Corp. is getting ready to welcome the walkers and runners once again to support the United Way of Bradford County.
This Saturday will mark the Third Annual GTP 5K for the United Way at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park in Sheshequin Township.
Stacy Garrity, GTP’s vice president of government affairs and industry liaison, hopes that this year’s event will eclipse last year’s turnout of 64 participants and around $1,200 raised.
“Even though, in general, the economy is doing well, there is still a lot of need in Bradford County and these United Way agencies are invaluable in assisting the people in our community,” Garrity said.
The idea for the 5K was initially brainstormed by a group of GTP interns who were tasked with coming up with ideas for community outreach. The first event was held in 2017 at Round Top Park in Athens Township.
As organizers get ready for the event’s third year, Garrity recognized “a real champion of the event,” Suzanne Holbert, who works in GTP’s human resources department and has even made the 5K a family affair.
“Her kids, her grandkids, her son-in-law — everybody in her family runs in it,” Garrity explained.
“She just finished 65 bags of goodies that we are calling Swag Bags to hand out to the first 65 people that show up,” she added about the life-long county resident. “Everyone will get a T-shirt. We have a lot of things for the kids.”
GTP 5K for the United Way will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hornbrook Park. People can register beforehand at www.spirittiming.com or https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Ulster/GTPFallFunRun for $20, with a T-shirt included, or for $25 the day of the race. Four or more people from the same company can also register as a team at $18 per person. According to Garrity, six teams have already signed up, surpassing last year’s total of four.
The event will also feature a free fun run at 11:15 a.m. for kids 13 years old and younger. Kids are encouraged to wear a superhero costume.
“It feels great to have the community come together,” said Garrity.
