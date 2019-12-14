GTP receives $4.2 million funding to support US industrial base

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.