GTP receives $4.2 million funding to support US industrial base

Global Tungsten & Powders received funding for further development and manufacture of high-performance tungsten heavy alloys.
The Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program within the Department of Defense provides funding to close gaps in defense manufacturing capabilities and create and sustain reliable sources that are critical to the DoD’s focus on readiness and lethality.
GTP manufactures critical tungsten-based components such as tungsten heavy alloys kinetic energy penetrators, rocket nozzles, as well as billets and forgings for the defense and aerospace industry.
With funding of $4.2 million through 2021, the Department of Defense is supporting the US industrial base by strengthening its domestic supply chain for critical defense components. GTP President & CEO Hermann Walser commented: “With this funding along with additional investment that GTP is making in support of the defense industry, GTP will be the only domestic manufacturer that is vertically integrated from powder through small to large caliber penetrators. We also appreciate the continued support of Congressman Fred Keller, who is a strong advocate of GTP and the industrial base.”
With more than 100 years manufacturing history, GTP’s roots in the defense business date back to the early 1940s, when, as the Sylvania Electric Company, GTP produced proximity fuses for the Navy. Global Tungsten & Powders today employs 600 people worldwide, with close to 500 at the headquarters in Pennsylvania. The funding also secures and adds well paid jobs in manufacturing and engineering in Bradford County.
