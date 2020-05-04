GTP, Tuscarora Wayne 2021 United Way of Bradford County corporate partners

Global Tungsten & Powders and Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company will serve as the 2021 Corporate Partners of United Way of Bradford County.
Their partnership for the 2021 Campaign will help cover administrative costs and increase United Way’s ability to reach out to even more people in the area while strengthening the community impact work served by United Way’s 52 nonprofit partner agencies.
“We are excited to partner with GTP and Tuscarora Wayne to work together to help our communities through the 2021 Campaign, which kicks off this year,” said Kerri Strauss, executive director of United Way of Bradford County. “We all share a commitment to the community.”
“GTP is proud to be one of the Bradford County United Way 2021 corporate partners,” said Stacy Garrity, vice president of government affairs and industry liaison for GTP. “The responsiveness of the partner agencies during this COVID-19 Crisis to so many families in need has been truly amazing.”
“Tuscarora Wayne is excited to partner with GTP as the 2021 corporate partners for the Bradford County United Way Campaign. Supporting area agencies has been the mission of United Way and we are proud to assist in this manner,” stated Ashley Botts, executive assistant/corporate secretary of Tuscarora Wayne.
These funded agencies serve everyone, from children in Scouts, Y summer programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and other mentoring programs, to parents and grandparents who may need meals, a ride, or skilled care. These agencies educate and enlighten us, through libraries, historical societies, and museums. They lift up those in need with food pantries, literacy programs and crisis centers. They help build self-confidence and character for the young and old and promote physical well-being. In every corner of the county, the men and women of these agencies work tirelessly and selflessly to improve everyone’s lives and make Bradford County a wonderful place to work and live.
Many people contribute to United Way to ensure there is a safety net of health and human services to assist people. Giving to United Way frees up the funded agencies providing these services to do the work they do best — helping people.
United Way of Bradford County is excited to partner with GTP and Tuscarora Wayne in this effort and looks forward to another successful campaign – with this years’ goal reaching $560,000. Through this new partnership and the $15,000 combined support, the United Way of Bradford County is witnessing firsthand GTP and Tuscarora Wayne commitment to the communities of Bradford County.
