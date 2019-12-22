MANSFIELD — When a job vacancy needs to be filled, the choice to hire from within or look at the outside market is a common debate amongst employers. Fortunately, for First Citizens Community Bank, they seem to have a knack for hiring the finest and brightest, which provides great opportunity for employee growth and internal promotion. In fact, the Bank recently announced the promotion of two long-term employees in finance related roles. Pamela Munford, AVP has been promoted to VP of Finance. While Stephen Guillaume, VP of Finance, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Both employees have worked in the Finance department for ten years, assisting with the preparation of departmental budgets, overseeing financial reporting, and performing essential duties related to the Bank’s balance sheet.
Munford started as First Citizens’ Risk Management/Internal Auditor in 2004. In 2009, she moved into the Bank’s Finance Department. Munford was named “Employee of the Year” in 2018 for her contributions to major projects such as bank acquisitions and the implementation of major regulatory initiatives. She graduated from Lycoming College with a degree in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant. Munford is a part of the Kiwanis Club of Liberty and is active in her local church, where she serves as Assistant Treasurer.
Guillaume began his career with First Citizens as the Bank’s Controller in 2009. He was promoted to VP of Finance in 2013. He graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. Guillaume is a board member of the Southern Tioga School Board, Broad Acres, and the Liberty Little League.
“Both [Steve and Pam] have been identified as self-starters who take initiative, offer valuable solutions, and support their fellow employees, who often look to them for guidance,” said Randall E. Black, CEO and President. “Their highly engaged attitudes and dedication to the Bank’s success are noteworthy, and we are proud to promote such exceptional employees from within our organization.”
So, what is it about First Citizens that enables them to attract and retain such talent? “When potential is recognized,” said Amy Wood, Human Resource Manager, “we work to develop a long-term viewpoint for the employee so they can see where they fit with the Bank’s goals. We also set time aside for meaningful annual performance reviews, where we carefully define milestones and reward employees for their progress, attitude, and dedication to success.”
First Citizens Community Bank is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. They currently operate 28 offices throughout Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill and Berks counties in Pennsylvania and Allegany County New York. They recently announced the acquisition of MidCoast Bank with offices located in Kent and New Castle counties. For more information about First Citizens, visit www.firstcitizensbank.com, or find them on Facebook.
