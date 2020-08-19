Guthrie achieves Epic Gold Stars Level 10

Guthrie has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 in recognition of the health care system’s use of the many functions the electronic medical records system software offers.
The recognition is the highest level that can be achieved and places Guthrie among a group of approximately 1% of Epic organizations that have received this distinction.
The Epic Stars program measures organizations in the following focus areas: patient access, patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity, and value from data.
Guthrie Vice President of Clinical Systems Terri Couts said, “Stars 10 is an elite recognition that puts Guthrie on the leading edge of EMR usage across the country.” Couts added, “We started this journey because it gave us a framework to be able to give our clinical staff the tools they need to provide safe, effective care without sacrificing quality outcomes.”
Guthrie’s electronic medical record is a computer-based program that stores patient’s personal health information including treatments, procedures, test results, current allergies, medications and more. Entering information about a patient visit into the electronic system replaces handwritten notes in a traditional medical chart.
Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said, “Guthrie was an early adopter of Electronic Medical Records and is always looking at ways we can continue to improve patient care and satisfaction. We feel that a high functioning EMR is a key clinical strategy to deliver the best possible care to our patients. By maximizing the functions of our EMR, our patients have tools, such as eGuthrie, to manage their healthcare needs. Our Epic EMR also allows us to track patterns of disease within the community, from malignancies to infectious diseases.”
Epic, the industry leader in electronic medical record software application, also offers a variety of features that allow providers to monitor certain high-risk patients remotely, around the clock.
By harnessing the technology offered by Epic, Guthrie is using state-of-the-art tools to provide the highest level of care to its patients while also improving workflow among staff.
