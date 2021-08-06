SAYRE – The Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellness Committee is holding the 5th Annual Food Farm Family Festival (F3) on Saturday, Aug. 7, in Howard Elmer Park in Sayre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature more than 30 local vendors selling locally produced foods, wellness goods, community support organizations, and more. In support of the needs of our community members facing food insecurities, First Citizens Community Bank will be providing vouchers to spend at F3 in $10 increments for the first 150 individuals.
New to the event this year, community members will have a chance to learn more about Blue Zones, a healthy living initiative that Guthrie and the Sayre Revitalization Initiative are exploring.
Blue Zones was founded by adventurer and author Dan Buettner, an explorer who once circled the globe on his bicycle to earn three Guinness Book of World Records. During his travels, Buettner studied the healthiest and happiest communities around the world to collect data on what contributed to their longer lifespans.
Buettner’s son, Dan Buettner Jr., vice president of the Blue Zones Project, said, “Our work is rooted in our research and identification of the world’s longest-lived cultures and most extraordinary populations. We have now applied the tenets of the Blue Zones in over 60 cities throughout the United States, significantly improving health and lowering healthcare costs. We use an innovative, systematic, environmental approach to well-being that optimizes policy, urban and building design and social networks.”
The Blue Zone method of creating healthier and happier communities includes providing healthier options in local restaurants and grocery stores, encouraging movement through improved infrastructure, and changing existing policy to help foster a community-run, well-being movement.
Chris Brown, vice president of community development with the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, said, “The success we’ve seen already with the Sayre Revitalization Initiative tells us that the community is ready for a change. We’re thankful that Guthrie recognizes the importance of promoting well-being throughout the community and for its support in this undertaking.”
Following this Saturday’s Food Farm Family Festival, Blue Zones will be hosting a community town hall event where residents will be able to ask questions about the program and provide valuable insight into improvements needed throughout the community. The town hall will take place at the Sayre Theatre at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:45 p.m.) Those interested can also attend virtually by clicking the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84393316029?pwd=VG1qWEt6alZWaWJ5WUdTMGlNb2I1Zz09. All are invited to attend.
Once it is determined that Sayre is a good candidate for the Blue Zones program, leaders from Guthrie, Blue Zones, the Sayre Revitalization Initiative and other community members will begin to address key areas of concern.
