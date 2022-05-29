(Guthrie) Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital physicians, leaders and clinicians from the Guthrie Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine were recently recognized as a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92%, Wound Adjusted Comprehensive Healing Rate greater than or equal to 75%, and an Outlier Rate less than or equal to 16%.
Joseph Sawyer, president of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, said, “We are incredibly proud of the team responsible for this important recognition. This hard work solidifies Guthrie’s commitment to ensuring safe, high-quality care to every patient, every time.”
The Guthrie Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 wound care centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by Guthrie wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
Ellin Ede, director of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care, said, “Guthrie Center for Wound Care continues to utilize cutting edge technology and processes to ensure our patients are able to heal and get back to their daily lives faster.”
