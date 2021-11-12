Guthrie Clinic cancels annual Veterans Day Ceremony

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic was unable to hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this year, but still took the opportunity to recognize veterans in the Guthrie community and across the Valley.
Guthrie’s new CEO, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, served for 21 years in the United States Air Force, and expressed his appreciation for Guthrie’s efforts to work with veterans.
“I could not have asked for a more veteran-focused organization,” Sabanegh said. “Whether it’s the care we provide, the over 140 staff members we have that are veterans themselves, or the veterans fund that we have to support care. All of these things are about our commitment.”
“To all the veterans and their families that are out there, I would say my deepest appreciation for your service, for your commitment and for your sacrifices,” he added.
Dr. Joseph Ronsivalle, Guthrie’s Medical Director of Interventional Radiology — and a U.S. Army veteran — unveiled the 2021 Military Challenge Coin during the ceremony, which will be given to the veterans who work at Guthrie.
According to Ronsivalle, the challenge coin was thought to originate during World War I, and bears the insignia of a unit or organization.
It is carried as a means of identification or a demonstration of allegiance.
“We have recognized our own veteran team members with really special coins for the past four years, each having a unique design,” Ronsivalle said.
While Guthrie honored the veterans on its staff, it also has been working to better serve veterans in the community.
“Here at Guthrie, we have a veterans committee that was actually set up to look at military and veteran affairs in the community and how we can help,” Dr. Anne Rizzo, Guthrie’s Surgical Chair said.
Rizzo served in the Air Force for 27 years and retired last summer.
“With the VA, we are now partnering in a community care program so that veterans that need care can come to Guthrie and have their veterans’ insurance accepted at Guthrie, so they don’t have to travel hours to Bath or hours to Wilkes Barre to get their care,” she said. “We welcome them into our community and think it is an honor to be able to serve the veterans in the community.”
