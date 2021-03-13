Guthrie Federal Credit Union changes name and logo

The Guthrie Federal Credit Union has changed its name to the Guthrie Community Credit Union, which officials say signifies an expansion of available membership and better reflects the area it serves.
The Guthrie Federal Credit Union was granted a Community Charter conversion by the National Credit Union Administration on Aug. 7, 2018, which opened up membership from a select number of businesses to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Bradford and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, or Tompkins, Schuyler, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties in New York. Membership is also open to those who were Guthrie Federal Credit Union members as of Aug. 7, 2018 or surviving spouses of members during this time who had since passed away; credit union employees or those who retired as pensioners or annuitants; members of their households; organization related to them; volunteers; and corporate or other legal entities in the charter.
With the new name, a new logo was created that payed homage to the history and landscape of the region, including Sayre’s Black Diamond locomotive history.
“The logo also doubles as a rough outline of the Penn-York Valley’s landscape, with the top half of the logo illustrating mountain peaks and the bottom half illustrating the reflection of those mountains in the river valley below,” officials explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.