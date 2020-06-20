Guthrie Hospice is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. Planning its 18th annual golf tournament during a pandemic was no different.
Masks and hand sanitizer joined with traditional golf balls and clubs at Shepard Hills Country Club in Waverly on Friday as teams gathered to raise money for Guthrie Hospice through a day on the greens.
“This is a very emotional time for me and usually I start crying because it is so important for the community to get together and support Guthrie Hospice,” Director of Hospice Anja Miller stated.
All donations from the golf tournament are used for “anything related to a terminal diagnosis” including helping patients to reach a goal, go on a last fishing trip or set up Zoom meetings with family members who can not visit in person.
Annual Giving and Special Event Officer Nichole Cocco said that planning the event was especially challenging in 2020 as it required all the organization and logistics of a regular golf tournament plus the incorporation of safety guidelines and restrictions related to COVID-19.
Cocco said that though she was unsure what participation for the event would be like at first, officials saw a large turnout.
“People really came out in droves. They wanted to support hospice and they wanted to golf,” she commented.
Cocco stated that the tournament served not only as a benefit for patients receiving funds but also “to uplift our community and remind them that we can safely move forward and still do the things that we love and things that are important to our hospital and to our programs and to the people of this community and you can do them in a safe manner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.