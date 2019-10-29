Guthrie holds educational day for Sayre High School students

SAYRE — Students at Sayre High School got to take a peek at the medical profession through an educational day hosted by the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Over 50 sophomores were in attendance of the informational session and tours of the facility to get a unique look at different careers in medicine, according to the Guthrie Manager of Talent Acquisition Jennifer Chapman.
“I think the students are learning a lot about different careers that they may not have known existed,” said Chapman. “They are learning about things such as sterile processing, ophthalmology, maybe some areas that they may not have known about before coming today. They seem to really enjoy the tours and get some good information and ask good questions.”
For sophomore Alyssa Seddon, it was an interesting way to see different opportunities for after high school.
“I think it is really interesting and I like seeing all the different opportunities we can have,” said Seddon. “I didn’t know about half of these, so I do now. I was going to volunteer — I was thinking after high school I can do the pharmacist opportunity they have here.”
Sophomore Dylan Seck was intrigued by getting to see the inner workings of the hospital.
“I find it really significant — everything we see that not many people at the hospital get to witness and experience,” he stated. “Ever since I was little, I wanted to pursue a job in the medical career. I have been thinking doctor or physician and seeing everything today shows us what that involves.”
