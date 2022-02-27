Guthrie was named the recipient of three 2022 Women’s Choice Awards. Guthrie Troy Community Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care. Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital were named two of America’s Best Hospitals for Mammogram Imaging Centers.
Receiving the America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award signifies that Guthrie Troy Community Hospital is in the top 10% of 4,700 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process of care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department.
Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s awards for America’s Best Hospitals for Mammogram Imaging Centers represent imaging centers that carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology and are accredited for Mammograms (MAP).
The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria. The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital.
