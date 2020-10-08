Multiple Guthrie hospitals have been recognized for “quality stroke care” by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
Both Sayre’s Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and the Guthrie Corning Hospital have been honored with the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
According to a press release made public by Guthrie on Wednesday, the awards “recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.”
“Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital earned these awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period,” which include the “evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients,” according to the press release.
The press release stated that the Plus Quality Award received by Robert Packer Hospital “is an advanced level of recognition that allows hospitals to be acknowledged for their compliance with the Quality Measures within the Get With The Guidelines program.”
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital was also presented with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s “Target: Stroke Honor Roll Award.”
To qualify for this recognition, “hospitals must meet quality measures focused on improving acute ischemic stroke care by reducing door-to-needle times for eligible patients being treated with tPA,” according to the press release.
Guthrie Corning Hospital was also honored with the Association’s “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award” which hospitals earn when they “meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
Guthrie’s press release reminds community members that “according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.”
