As Pennsylvania and New York begin to reopen and relax restrictions in some areas, Guthrie’s COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in effect. This includes restriction of visitation at each of Guthrie’s hospitals and nursing facilities, as well as requiring masks on staff and visitors at all Guthrie locations. Current guidelines do allow one visitor to accompany patients to appointments at outpatient Guthrie Medical Group offices.
While Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has issued an order allowing hospitals within specific counties to resume visitation, this decision remains at the discretion of health care facilities.
“Although portions of Pennsylvania have moved to the ‘green phase’ of re-opening, there are no current changes to Guthrie’s safety precautions, including the requirement for patients and visitors to wear masks and to be screened upon entering a Guthrie facility,” said Paul VerValin, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Guthrie. “The hospital visitor restrictions remain in place for all five hospitals. The visitor restrictions are currently under review and may be modified in the near future for Guthrie’s Pennsylvania hospitals.”
