Guthrie makes cuts, reductions

Around 200 full-time Guthrie positions were either eliminated or reduced to part-time across the organization Wednesday due to financial challenges that had been amplified due to COVID-19.
“These decisions are necessary for the long-term viability of Guthrie, but they can be difficult,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti in a letter to employees.
According to Scopelliti, the healthcare organization had been looking at ways to save money with a widening gap between expenditures and revenues prior to COVID-19.
“This work has become more urgent due to the loss in volumes and revenues, as well as increased expenses, due to COVID-19,” he continued. “The pause in patient care and other work created a significant financial burden on the organization, but also provided an opportunity to reflect on how we can create a more agile organization.”
An overall re-design of Guthrie’s workforce will also include attrition and a reduction in the number of vacant positions.
In a recent Health Management Associates report released earlier this week by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, it was projected that the state’s hospitals would collectively face a $10.2 billion hit this year due to COVID-19.
With that, the association has called on lawmakers to provide financial relief from CARES Act funding specific to hospitals.
Andy Carter, president and CEO of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, stressed how hospitals are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response and should be supported as other facets of health care have been.
“We’re asking policy makers to take note of the fact that this crisis is upon us now, it is unpredictable going forward, and we should act swiftly to help stabilize these critical health care delivery organizations,” said Carter.
To employees, Scopelliti stressed the importance of teamwork to overcome the challenges of the health care industry and make the organization stronger.
“As I think about this challenging time, I return to Guthrie’s values of patient-centeredness, teamwork and excellence. As a patient-centered organization, the decisions we make must be in the best interest of our patients, and our patients must trust that these decisions will allow us to sustain the care they have come to rely on,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.