Guthrie physician presented PAMED Everyday Hero Award

SAYRE BOROUGH — Cardiovascular physician Dr. Saurabh Sharma was honored Wednesday with the Pennsylvania Medical Society’s Everyday Hero Award, and it came just as he had wanted — in front of his colleagues during the Guthrie Medical Group’s quarterly membership meeting.
“He wanted all of you to be here with him because his comments to me were, ‘If it weren’t for my colleagues, I wouldn’t be getting this award,” Pennsylvania Medical Society Membership Liaison Janet Thompson said before presenting the award.
Thompson said Sharma’s nomination came with plenty of professional accomplishments, but what most resonated with the PAMED’s committee were Sharma’s interpersonal qualities, including his professionalism, infectious personality, selflessness, willingness to go above and beyond, and willingness to help and educate others.
Dr. Daniel Sporn had nominated Sharma for the award. Sharing a few thoughts before Wednesday’s presentation, Sporn said, “I have two children who are taking on medical professions, and I think about what I want their mentors to be like. This is the guy. You want someone who teaches by example, who is respectful, who takes time with patients.”
Sharma said he felt “on top of the world” with receiving the prestigious award.
“All of us physicians work towards the betterment of our patients every day,” he said, “and once in awhile, when we get recognized, it feels great.”
Sharma, who joined Guthrie in August 2017, said he first became interested in the medical field as a child watching other doctors work. When his father had to undergo a heart valve replacement while Sharma was in medical school, he decided to become a cardiologist, having experienced what the families of patients have to go through in those situations.
Although he was the one being honored, Sharma said the award is for all of Guthrie.
“I personally think that everyone who is present today in this room deserves this award because everyone of us, day and night, work together as a team for the betterment of our patients,” he said. “I don’t think it would be unreasonable to say that this award is for all of us here today, for Guthrie.”
PAMED created the award as a way to surpass the focus on requirements and regulations, and bring back the enjoyment that can come with practicing the art of medicine.
“We believe the art of medicine is why physicians like Dr. Sharma and physicians in general start into their training and become doctors, and sometimes that gets overlooked with the rules, requirements, and everything that comes with being a professional and a provider,” Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.