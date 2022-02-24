Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award.
The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award is presented annually to a provider who is nominated by their patients and co-workers for going beyond the standard of care to provide outstanding service. This year, the award was presented to two providers, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, retired CEO and gastroenterologist and Dr. Omar Yumen, radiation oncology in Sayre.
Scopelliti was nominated by one of his co-workers who notes his high level of respect and compassion throughout his more than 40 years at Guthrie. Scopelliti was also acknowledged for guiding Guthrie through the COVID-19 pandemic. His lifetime devotion to his patients, his profession, and to Guthrie is truly remarkable.
Yumen was nominated by one of his patients, who stated that Yumen went above and beyond to make him feel cared about and to give him hope that his disease was treatable. He called Yumen a very special man, and his hero.
The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award acknowledges those individuals who demonstrate sustained exceptional performance. This honoree is selected by a balloting process and nominations are made by their peers. This year, the award was presented to Judith Medeiros, clinical assistant in internal medicine, Guthrie Corning Centerway. Medeiros was praised for multitasking and being crucial to the flow of patients in the Internal Medicine Department.
