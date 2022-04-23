NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus received an additional $807,000 from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The money, along with a $3.5 million award in December 2021, will be used to renovate the hospital’s first floor and other infrastructure upgrades. According to an announcement from state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) Friday, these upgrades will help improve the flow and privacy of patients along with emergency preparedness, energy efficiency, and provide a clinical service that’s new to the region. More specifically, the project includes emergency department improvements, additional acute inpatient rehabilitation services, roofing generator upgrades, and the relocation of the inpatient medical surgical unit.
“I have been a strong supporter of the renovation project from the start and was happy to advocate for this state funding,” said Pickett. “Pennsylvania’s rural hospitals need all the help they can get to ensure the continued well-being of the communities they serve.”
“These projects will bring new jobs and economic opportunity to the district,” Yaw said about the Guthrie project and two others in Union County and Montgomery Borough he announced Friday, “and I’m pleased the state boosted its investment in all three.”
The $3.1 billion RACP program is administered through the Office of the Budget. Money is targeted toward development projects that improve a community’s economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value.
