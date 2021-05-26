Guthrie employees who have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic were rewarded some respite by Tioga Downs Casino Resort recently.
The casino offered Guthrie employees a complimentary room from Sunday through Thursday in March along with a $20 food credit for one of its onsite dining venues. More than 250 Guthrie employees took advantage of the offer, the health care organization announced Tuesday.
“In recognition of the dedication of the Guthrie health care workers in helping to fight the pandemic, we thought they might enjoy a hotel stay and are pleased that it was well received,” said Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs.
“This special promotion was just one of the ways Jeff Gural and Tioga Downs have supported the region during the pandemic. Gural was one of the first to donate much needed Personal Protection Equipment, along with hand sanitizer and other supplies,” said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, president and CEO of Guthrie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.