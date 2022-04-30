Guthrie hospitalist Dr. Marcelle Meseeha has been named a 2022 Top Physician Under 40 by the Pennsylvania Medical Society. This is an annual award given to the best early career physicians, nominated by their peers, and selected by a committee of PAMED members. Meseeha went to medical school at Alexandria Main University Hospital in Egypt before finishing her residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in 2016.
As a hospitalist at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Dr. Meseeha shares oversight of clinical care to medical inpatients every day, with varied diagnoses including stroke and gastrointestinal bleeding. She continues to advance the practice of medicine through scholarly pursuit, having published articles in the National Library of Medicine.
Meseeha was nominated by a colleague who said, “Dr. Meseeha is compassionate with excellent bedside manner. She provides the best care to her patients as evidenced by exceptional inpatient readmission rates and superior patient satisfaction. She follows evidence-based medicine and is up to date with medical literature.”
“With their ambition and innovative ideas, these candidates are more than qualified to be recognized with the top physicians’ award,” said F. Wilson Jackson, M.D., PAMED president-elect and chairman of the award committee. “They will shape and shine bright in the future of medicine.”
To be eligible for the award, physicians must be PAMED members under the age of 40. Learn more about this year’s winners at www.pamedsoc.org/top40.
