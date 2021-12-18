GVCC donates to Sayre Salvation Army

Another successful Online Holiday Auction was held by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Sayre Salvation Army.
A check for $1,000 was recently presented by Trish Wilkinson, chairwoman of the auction, to Maj. Christina Ramirez with the Salvation Army. Their mission is known as “doing the most good.” The local Salvation Army provides a Food Pantry, clothing and toys for children with “Christmas is for Kids”, Angel Trees, a Coat Drive in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus and a Summer Camp for children.
A special thank you was given to Donnie and Amy Ingham with Ingham Auction Services, who donated their time to host the auction online. The chamber also recognized the many businesses and individuals that donated auction items to make this year’s event a huge success.
In addition to donations from the auction, the chamber supports many other causes in the Valley area. Donations are given from the annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament held in August to the Choices program, which provides scholarships to seniors in all three Valley schools. The chamber also supports Concerts in the Park in Athens, Sayre and Waverly.
The chamber is currently working on 2022 membership. Those who are interested in more information about the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce can contact Executive Director Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.