GVCC kicking off holiday auction

The 13th Annual Auction hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce kicks off at 7 p.m today and will close on Sunday. Dec. 12. This year’s auction will again be held online only.
“The chamber has hosted the auction for many years and always donates a portion of the proceeds,” GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill stated. “Because of the contributions from many businesses, we have been able to give over $25,000 back to our community.”
This year, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Sayre Salvation Army for their holiday community programs. Their mission is known as “doing the most good.” The local Salvation Army provides a food pantry, clothing and toys for children with “Christmas is for Kids,” Angel Trees, a coat drive in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus and a summer camp for children.
“We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth and well-being of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them,” Hill added.
Past donations have been awarded to the Valley Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven Animal Shelter, Sayre Historical Society, Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Tioga Point Museum, The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches, Tioga County Open Door Mission/Red Door Mission, The Waverly Historical Society Museum, Valley ADE, Round Top Parks and Recreation, Richard L Bentley Community Park, Friends of Valley Playland and CHOP.
The top items for the 13th Annual Auction are $500 in Valley Gift Certificates from the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce; advertising packages from Wiggle 100/95 The Bridge and Valley Sports Report; $250 in Valley Gift Certificates from Guthrie and $100 in Valley Gift Certificates from Century 21/Modular One; a gift basket from the Athens Business Association with donations from 10 Athens Businesses; birthday pool party from Comfort Inn & Suites; Milwaukee Combo Drill Kit from Croft Lumber Co.; a fire ring with grill made with recycled materials by Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority; gift basket with $100 gift certificate from Maines Seafood, courtesy of Elderwood; amethyst gem with $100 Voucher for mounting from Reagan Steele Jewelers; ladies sterling silver pendant from The Jewelry Repair Shop; gift basket with one year subscription to the Morning Times; overnight stay at the Best Western; Stratton brushed nickel bathroom faucets from Rynone Kitchen & Bath; pair of lamps from Jay Carpet One; fitness membership gift basket from Journey Fitness; Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag from Blue Bag Boutique; Wolverine gym bag with tons of school spirit items from the Wolverine Den; 20 gift baskets, 20 gift certificates and much, much more with over 90 items in all. Additional items can be found at https://donnieinghamauctions.hibid.com/catalog/333466/gvcc-2021-holiday-auction/
Ingham Auctions will be hosting the sale. Participants will have to set up an online account with hibid and must secure bids with a credit card, although payments can be made with cash, check or card during pick up. Pick up and payments processed for items will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Those who are not able to pick up at these times can contact the chamber office to make arrangements. For more information, call the chamber office at (607) 249-6192 or email to gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
