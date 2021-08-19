GVCC supports CHOICES program

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce recently presented the CHOICES Program with a $1,000 contribution from a portion of the proceeds of the 2021 Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament held earlier this month.
The CHOICES Program is presented to area schools’ eighth graders in hopes of making them aware of major choices they have to make in the high school years that will affect their future.
CHOICES encourages discussion between students and volunteer presenters on subjects such as the importance of education, attendance, time management, money management, and the importance of life-long learning. The mission of the CHOICES Education Group is to empower students with vital tools that will increase their career and life opportunities. The program is currently presented at no cost to the schools in the Valley. The program is sponsored by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The CHOICES program is always looking for volunteers. It only requires a few hours of training and just two hours a year to become a presenter. For more information, contact Kim Mastrantonio at (570) 888-2669.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.